Police release surveillance video from Waterloo student apartment break ins

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating several alleged break and enters that have occurred at student apartment buildings in Waterloo in December.

Police say the break ins have often happened in the early morning while people are sleeping.

Video surveillance captured three males entering unlocked front doors while inside the apartment building.

WRPS is reminding students to keep their door locked at all times, especially when they leave their units at night, and are sleeping, and they say targeted items include personal items and small electronics.