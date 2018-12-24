Woman charged in Kitchener for impaired driving, drug possession

A 31-year-old woman is facing three charges including Driving While Under Suspension after Waterloo Regional Police stopped the driver during a traffic stop Friday night in Kitchener.

As a result of the stop, police seized approximately three to four grams of suspected Fentanyl, Canadian currency, packaging, and a digital scale.

The woman was also charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance.