Cambridge man wanted on warrant arrested in Kitchener

A Cambridge man who was wanted on a warrant was arrested on Saturday morning in Kitchener.

At approximately 8:25 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police located the 50-year-old man on Frederick Street, and as a result, officers seized suspected crystal meth and Fentanyl, as well as Canadian currency, packaging, and a digital scale.

The man was charged with with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and was held for a Bail Hearing.