Beware of ‘free-trial’ offers online, study advises

The Better Business Bureau is warning online consumers to read the fine print and beware of free trial offers that aren’t always free.

“Many free trial offers come with fine print, buried on the order page or by a link, that gives consumers only a short period of time to receive, evaluate and return the product to avoid being charged oftentimes $100 or more,” reads an advisory issued earlier this month. “In addition, the same hidden information may state that by accepting the offer, you’ve signed up for monthly shipments of the products and such fees will be charged to your credit card.”

The warning comes following a study by the Better Business Bureau, which says it’s received nearly 37,000 complaints and Scam Tracker reports over the last three years. The bureau serving central Ontario, based in Kitchener, received more than 2,000 of those reports and more than 50,000 inquiries.

“We received 60 complaints from consumers in Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph and Cambridge regarding businesses located in our service area, which is central Ontario,” said Ashley Johnson, ad review and investigations specialist. “There were also 367 consumers in our service area who reported this scam to BBB system-wide.”

Johnson stressed that only about five per cent of victims will report being scammed.

An examination of the complaints and reports found that victims span all income and education levels, however 72 per cent of victims were female, likely because many free trial offers involve skin care products geared toward women.

Data also indicates that consumers lost an average of $186, although not all of the complaints involved monetary losses.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) received only 54 complaints about free trials and subscription traps from 2011 to 2016, but from March 2016 to March 2017 received 518 complaints — an 859 per cent increase. Of the 518 complainants, 474 lost money, with a total loss of $192,419 Canadian dollars (an average loss of CA$248). The CAFC also identified 371 company names engaged in free trial offers. The most common “gifts” or products ordered by victims were facial and wrinkle creams.

“The internet is rife with ads and links leading to pictures of celebrities and 'miracle' products that promise easy weight loss, whiter teeth or disappearing wrinkles,” the Better Business Bureau advises. “You may be enticed to try these products through a 'risk-free' trial: Just enter your name, address and credit card number, and the product will be on its way for only a nominal shipping and handling charge.”

The study looks at how free trial offers ensnare consumers in so-called “subscription traps” that hook them for expensive shipments of products they did not explicitly agree to buy. Many of the celebrity endorsements in these ads are fake and people who fall for them often find it difficult to contact the seller to stop recurring charges, halt shipments and get refunds.