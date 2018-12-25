Kitchener court in 2018: Homicides, fentanyl and frauds

Aug. 21: A Cambridge woman broke into an apartment, liked what she saw and decided to stay. The woman put food in the fridge, changed the bed sheets and lived there for three days. She was a fentanyl addict with mental health issues, and lived there until April 11, when the real tenant returned from an out-of-town trip. She also went to an apartment and threatened to kill a woman and drink her blood. The woman spent 124 days in pretrial custody. Justice Melanie Sopinka sent her to jail for another two months.

Oct. 4: The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed Trevor LaPierre's conviction and sentence appeals. On Dec. 15, 2007, Hunter Brown, 74, was delivering Christmas cards to his neighbours on Glenwood Drive in Kitchener when LaPierre, 22 at the time, killed him with a large hunting knife. LaPierre pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after psychiatric assessments found he was feigning or exaggerating signs of mental illness. While in prison, LaPierre got another psychiatric assessment — and it found that at the time of the murder, he had severe treatment-resistant schizophrenia that met the threshold to be found not criminally responsible. The Appeal Court was not convinced he was incapable of knowing his conduct was wrong.

Oct. 17: Former motivational speaker Michelle Dunk was sentenced to two years less a day in jail and ordered to pay back four victims after lying to them and defrauding them of almost $160,000. Dunk, 41, of Waterloo persuaded friends to invest in a financial scheme between 2012 and 2016. Dunk was found guilty of four charges under the Securities Act: fraud, trading securities while prohibited, illegally distributing securities and trading without registration. Dunk was previously sentenced to 75 days on weekends in 2016 for unregistered trading and breaching an order by the Ontario Securities Commission.

Oct. 18: Gerard Seguin, former executive director of the local HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing and making child pornography, and counselling others online to commit an offence. In chat logs Seguin, 53, spoke of his interest in sexually abusing children, and raping and killing them. Justice Thomas McKay described the crimes as "deeply disturbing" and "morally reprehensible."

Oct. 25: A judge declined a request by the Waterloo Regional Police officer who fatally shot Beau Baker to remain anonymous during an upcoming coroner's inquest into the 2015 incident. Judge Patrick Flynn said neither anonymity nor a publication ban is necessary or justified in this case. Baker, 20, was shot at a Kitchener apartment building after telling a 911 operator that he wanted to kill himself. He also said he had a knife and would hurt others, including police and paramedics. Baker reportedly moved toward the officer with a knife. The officer ordered him to drop the knife before firing seven times. Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has said the responding officer was "legally justified in discharging his weapon." The inquest is set to begin in February.

Nov. 2: In a "cry for help" a depressed and guilt-ridden Mennonite farmer set three fires on his Wellesley Township property — including one that burned his barn to the ground — and later shot at his house while his wife and young children were inside. "It would appear that much of his angst arose from guilt that he felt over pursuing some secular interests that may have been contrary to his religious teachings," Justice Michael Epstein said in sentencing Manassa Martin, 27, to 22 months in jail. The secular interests? Secretly watching Hollywood movies on a cellphone in the barn.

Nov. 8: A Cambridge man who inundated the 911 system with more than 5,000 calls in six days walked out of court with a conditional discharge. The man had been in a psychotic state, likely caused by using illegal drugs. In April 2017, he made 5,549 cellphone calls to 911, hanging up every time. The 42-year-old, who has no prior record, pleaded guilty to mischief. He was ordered to do 30 hours of community service and was put on probation for 18 months.

Nov. 21: A man who overdosed on fentanyl but continued to sell it was sent to prison for six years. Pedro Camara's sentence for fentanyl trafficking in Cambridge was on top of a three-year sentence he got in July for fentanyl trafficking in Woodstock. Camara, 40, stopped using fentanyl after overdosing on it.

Dec. 3: The man accused of killing a University of Waterloo football player pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Nicholas Salim Ndayisenga was 22 when he stabbed Lam Diing, 23, in the neck after a house party in the Stanley Park area of Kitchener. Police were called just after midnight on April 15 to a fight outside the house. Diing later died in hospital. Ndayisenga was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Dec. 13: Jeffrey Shaver, the Cambridge man who made international headlines for his nearly naked protests demanding police return his bong and pot, said he plans to sue Waterloo Regional Police, several police officers and the attorneys general of Ontario and Canada for a total of $3 million, alleging false arrest and malicious prosecution. Shaver, 32, was twice charged in 2016 with marijuana possession, although he had a document showing he was allowed to smoke medical pot.

Dec. 14: Reuben Lazar, a former vice-principal at MacGregor Public School in Waterloo, was found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference for rubbing a boy's penis over top of his underwear. The boy attended high school at the time of the crime but previously was a student at Lazar's school. The offence did not happen at school. Because both charges deal with the same incident, the sexual assault charge was stayed. Lazar, 46, of Kitchener, will be sentenced on Jan. 9.

