Winter storm to hit New Mexico starting Thursday night

ALBQUERQUE, N.M. — Forecasters say a major winter storm will hammer New Mexico in the new few days with significant snowfall accumulations expected in many parts of the state along with road closures and other travel impacts.

The National Weather Service encourages people planning travel in the region area to prepare for "very dangerous winter weather conditions" and says travel in some mountain and plateau areas "could be very difficult to impossible."

The storm was expected to strike the state Thursday night through Saturday, first taking aim on northern and central New Mexico before heavy snow spreads to the eastern plains on Friday.

Wind gusts in the Albuquerque and Santa Fe areas are expected to reach up to 60 mph (97 kph) and causing blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions at times.