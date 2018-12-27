Police investigate alleged drive-by shooting on Highway 85 South in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after an alleged drive by shooting that occurred on Highway 85 South in Kitchener in the early hours of Monday morning.

Two men from Buffalo, New York reported that their car was shot at by a dark coloured sedan with tinted windows at approximately 4:00 a.m. in the area of Erb Street East and Highway 85.

WRPS police say the men from Buffalo were not injured. The investigation is ongoing, and police are encouraging anyone with information or drivers who have any dash camera footage to call 519-570-9777 x6399 or Crime Stoppers.