Collision involving police vehicle in Kitchener results in minor injuries

A collision involving a Waterloo Regional Police vehicle on Monday in Kitchener resulted in minor injuries for a few people involved.

On Dec. 24, a WRPS SUV was travelling north on Ottawa Street and was struck by a silver car travelling west on Westmount Road at 11:30 a.m. As a result and the force of the impact, the SUV spun and strike the front of a black pickup truck that was stopped on Ottawa Street.

As a result, the officer operating the SUV, who was from WRPS's Central Division, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and has since been released.

The silver car had three adults who weren't hurt, but a five-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries and since released. The intersection was closed till 3 p.m. Police are requesting any witnesses to contact WRPS's Traffic Office at 519 570-9777 x 8856. The investigation is ongoing.