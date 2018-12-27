22-year-old Kitchener woman charged for racing after driving 50 above speed limit

Kitchener woman charged for racing after driving 50 above speed limit

News 10:12 AM Kitchener Post

A 22-year-old Kitchener woman is facing a Racing a Motor Vehicle charge as a result of driving approximately 50 km/h over the speed limit earlier in December, according to the Wellington County OPP.

On Tuesday Dec. 4 at approximately 8:30 p.m., an officer from the Wellington County OPP was monitoring traffic on Wellington Road 7, south of Rothsay, and observed a black sedan speeding well above the 80 km/h speed limit. 

As a result, Hannah Mercedes McCusker was charged Wednesday, and is scheduled to appear in Guelph Provincial Court on Jan. 16, 2019. 

 

