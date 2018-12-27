Rejected by their families, LGBTQ adults create new family within their circle of friends

KITCHENER — In the warmth of friendship, a couple of dozen people gathered on Christmas Day at Spectrum, the LGBTQ / Rainbow community space on Duke Street in Kitchener. More filtered in as the day progressed and everyone was there to celebrate simply being together.
"For many of us, we are estranged from our families, we don't have anywhere else to go," said Spectrum president, Cait Glasson. "Everyone else is making a big fuss over Christmas as time that you're supposed to be with family.
"We try not to emphasize Christmas, it can be triggering for some people."
Glasson knows first hand how it feels. When she transitioned a few years ago, there was understanding that some aspects of her life would vanish but she wasn't prepared for a full onslaught of rejection following her transition to female.
"It cost me everything: it cost me my job, my friends, my family," she said. "I suffered many losses."
Now Glasson wants to help others plow through the minefield that can be family dynamics.
Organizations such as Spectrum are there to help though they tend to be oriented toward creating community rather than marching in the streets. Some of their members are perhaps more "warrior" as they call themselves, but Spectrum is a registered charity and must remain non-political.
For the third year in a row an event they call "A Celebration of Chosen Family" invited the broader LGBTQ community to this Christmas antidote.
In their second storey rooms in the old Boehmer Box Factory, it's cosy with soft couches and walls lined in overstuffed bookcases. The place is more living room than conference room and that's rather the point, to make everyone feel welcome and safe.
Christmas Day at Spectrum wasn't about the holiday, or turkey dinners or decorations or exchanging gifts. The day was simply about being a family, even though by blood, none are related.
The word Christmas wasn't even mentioned and while the previous two years snacks were served, this year volunteers made hot food.
Jim Parrott said sharing a hot meal is symbolic, a ritual celebrating closeness, if not the holiday itself.
"Many of us have broken away from familial support," said Parrott, who at 75 has been part of the struggle for equality for decades and points out, recent government funding cuts to programs such as mental health support hits marginalized communities such as the LGBTQ.
Spectrum was formed six years ago and is still seeing where the needs are and trying to fill them. Glasson said they want to be considered a downtown community for everyone.
"We want to be like 519," said Glasson, referring to the Toronto organization "519 Church Street" that serves its LGBTQ community with a multitude of programs. In 2017, 519 had assets in excess of $6 million. Spectrum's was closer to $20,000 so they have a long way to go but they're not short of ideas.
Most recently, the charity received seed money from the Trillium Foundation to start a support program for elderly people in nursing homes and retirement residences.
"When they have to go into these facilities, a lot of the seniors go back into the closet," she said. "The people they are going to live beside are the same people who (previously) bullied them."
In response, Spectrum created a pilot project in homes where gay elderly as well as straight elderly can gather in a safe environment. No one knows who is straight, who is gay but together they find friendship. There are similar models in schools, known as a Gay Straight Alliance.
Making sure they leave no-one behind, Glasson said the chosen family day was also extended to the Sex Workers' Action Network of Waterloo Region.
"They have the same issue, not being able to come home," she said.
