Rejected by their families, LGBTQ adults create new family within their circle of friends

The word Christmas wasn't even mentioned and while the previous two years snacks were served, this year volunteers made hot food.

Jim Parrott said sharing a hot meal is symbolic, a ritual celebrating closeness, if not the holiday itself.

"Many of us have broken away from familial support," said Parrott, who at 75 has been part of the struggle for equality for decades and points out, recent government funding cuts to programs such as mental health support hits marginalized communities such as the LGBTQ.

Spectrum was formed six years ago and is still seeing where the needs are and trying to fill them. Glasson said they want to be considered a downtown community for everyone.

"We want to be like 519," said Glasson, referring to the Toronto organization "519 Church Street" that serves its LGBTQ community with a multitude of programs. In 2017, 519 had assets in excess of $6 million. Spectrum's was closer to $20,000 so they have a long way to go but they're not short of ideas.

Most recently, the charity received seed money from the Trillium Foundation to start a support program for elderly people in nursing homes and retirement residences.

"When they have to go into these facilities, a lot of the seniors go back into the closet," she said. "The people they are going to live beside are the same people who (previously) bullied them."

In response, Spectrum created a pilot project in homes where gay elderly as well as straight elderly can gather in a safe environment. No one knows who is straight, who is gay but together they find friendship. There are similar models in schools, known as a Gay Straight Alliance.

Making sure they leave no-one behind, Glasson said the chosen family day was also extended to the Sex Workers' Action Network of Waterloo Region.

"They have the same issue, not being able to come home," she said.

vhill@therecord.com

Twitter: @HillRecord

vhill@therecord.com

Twitter: @HillRecord