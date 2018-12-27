Las Vegas to welcome 2019 with superstars, fireworks show

LAS VEGAS — No other city does New Year's Eve like Las Vegas.

The city will usher in 2019 with fireworks and performances by some of the biggest names in music, including Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani.

Tourism officials expect more than 300,000 people to gather Monday on the Las Vegas Strip to watch an eight-minute, choreographed fireworks show.

At another celebration in the downtown Fremont Street entertainment district, 12 bands will play under a massive video canopy that will show the ball drop in New York's Time Square.