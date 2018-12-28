Six tips for ringing in the New Year, whatever you choose to drink

As seasonal celebrations take place, some of your party guests may not want to celebrate with alcohol. GRH’s mental health and addictions program has advice for hosts and guests if party-goers choose not to have alcohol beverages.

“It can be difficult at times for people taking part in celebrations if they have recovered from an addiction. Others who choose not to drink alcohol may feel uncomfortable when people around them are having alcohol,” said Aaron Argenti, a concurrent disorders specialist in GRH’s mental health and addictions program. “Hosts and guests can work together to make sure everyone feels welcome at New Year’s celebrations.”

For hosts:

1) Work to know your guests and provide their favorite non-alcoholic drinks.

2) Avoid congratulating someone in front of a group for not drinking. It may bring unwanted attention to the person.

3) Serve drinks that can be taken with or without alcohol. Then if someone doesn’t want to drink alcohol, they don’t feel like they are standing out or have to explain their choice to others.

For guests:

1) If you’re recovering from an alcohol addiction, go with a friend who can support you and make sure you have an exit plan if you are feeling triggered. If you’re dependent on someone else for a ride, have a backup plan so you can leave if you need to.

2) When attending a party, ask for or bring your favorite non-alcoholic beverage. Always ensure you have your beverage with you. If you lose track of it, get a new one.

3) If you don’t want alcohol at a party, practice saying no beforehand.