Guelph, Wellington County, Waterloo Region may see freezing rain this evening

Guelph, Wellington County and much of Waterloo Region may be in for some freezing rain this evening.

According to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, there is a potential for patchy freezing rain this evening in Guelph, Erin, Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo and southern Wellington County.

A separate statement issued an hour earlier says a period of freezing rain this evening can be expected in Mount Forest, Arthur and northern Wellington County.

The freezing rain is due to a low pressure system moving into the area this evening. With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, precipitation may begin as patchy ice pellets or brief freezing rain, according to Environment Canada.