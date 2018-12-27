Potential for patchy freezing rain Thursday evening in Region of Waterloo: Environment Canada

Commuters in the Region of Waterloo could be in for a messy commute Thursday evening as there is potential for patchy freezing rain, according to a special weather statement released by Environment Canada.

A low pressure system will bring rain to Kitchener, Cambridge, the Region of Waterloo, and Southern Wellington County including Guelph and Erin tonight. Evening temperatures will be quite close to zero, and as a result, precipitation may begin as patchy ice pellets or brief freezing rain.

Environment Canada says this may briefly affect driving conditions in a few places.

The statement was issued at 12:48 p.m. on Thursday.