ONTARIO COLD CASE: Christine Jessop series garners 6 tips for police

1. Joanne Bancroft said her father was a delivery driver who lived above the convenience store in Queensville where Christine was last seen.

She said her father was usually home by 2:30 p.m., a result of getting to work so early in the morning to begin his deliveries.

At one point, he also lived in Kirkfield, Ont., which is a 30-minute drive from Sonya and Sunderland, where Christine's body was discovered on a small patch of somewhat obscure private property.

He spent some time in Sunderland and knew the local area well, she added.

“He would certainly know all the back roads, he only drove the back roads, so he could drink,” she said. “He was a Molson drinker.”

Bancroft added that her father — who has been convicted of violent offences in the past and spent much of his life in and out of jail — was the type of man who would have likely spoken to a little girl such as Christine, who was known to go to that store frequently.

Soon after Christine disappeared, he moved to Bradford.

She said her motivation for coming forward was to “get a few things off her chest.”

2. Lindsay Turner claims a friend’s family member who is now deceased should be looked at more carefully by police.

“I don’t know how to proceed and certainly don’t want to waste anyone’s time — this, of course, could all be hearsay and rumour,” she wrote in an email. “But there may also be a chance to give the Jessop family peace.”

She said the man lived or often stayed at a home across from the cemetery near to where the Jessops lived. Christine's body was discovered on Dec. 31, 1984, on the very route he took to get from Queensville to his cottage.

There are also allegations he abused his daughters. Apparently, when the man’s wife raised concerns to those around her, she was told "she was crazy.”

That woman is in poor health and suffering from dementia.

“I had serious second thoughts about (coming forward with this information),” Turner wrote nearing the end of the email, suggesting she did not want to raise long-buried ghosts for the family involved.

3. Jemimah Kensington said a male family member of hers recovered a memory recently of his father saying he “did it” regarding the Jessop case.

The father, a day labourer from Waubaushene, who lived in Scarborough for much of the week, died by suicide years ago.

The son is concerned he will be shamed out of his community and lose his business should he open up about the incident.

4. Cheryl Larsson, a former employee of the Newmarket courthouse, said while treating her son for a brain tumour in 2007 or 2008 she met a man who told her that he knows the man responsible for killing Christine. The man, who has since died, explained that his sister knew Christine when they were young girls. She had told him the guilty party was a man who lived nearby and used to rub up against her breasts. She said she has since been searching for this man — with information that if published could identify him — throughout Mount Albert, Pefferlaw and Queensville, but has had no luck locating him.

5. Harriet Fulham knows of a man who lived near the Jessops on a family farm and knew the Jessops because Christine's father, Bob, used to sell landscaping equipment in the area. She also said both men were members of a volunteer fire department. There was a history of sexual abuse of at least one of the daughters in the man's home.