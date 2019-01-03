Losing my religion: What's keeping people out of church?

Inclusivity is also at the top of mind for many young people who are seeking a place of worship, Pries said. While some churches have opened their doors to LGBTQ members, others have quietly skirted the issue.

“Some churches still aren’t there, and they can’t understand this,” said Pries.

The bottom line is that churches are losing when it comes to attendance.

“There was a time where you had to arrive early for church just to get a good seat and parking spot,” said Pries. “Now you can drive a train through.”

NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCHES

While non-denominational churches aren’t anything new, they have been the benefactor of this separation from denominationalism.

Creekside Church, which would be considered a “newer” church — as it was started in 1989 — has managed steady, sustainable growth since that time.

Creekside, which is located on Erbsville Road on the northwestern part of Waterloo, went from just 133 members to 800 13 years later when it moved into the building on 34 acres of land.

Now, 16 years after moving into that building and a few expansions along the way, the church sees an average of 2,200 people every Sunday — 750 of which are youth and young adults.

The church’s slogan and philosophy, “No Perfect People Allowed,” may be part of the reason for the rapid growth.

“We focus on creating a place where no matter where you are, there are no stupid questions. We want to make this a place where no matter who you are, you can ask questions about the faith journey,” said pastor Chris Burges.

So, what’s the secret to growth and attracting more people to Sunday worship and more?

“That’s like the million dollar question. Everyone is struggling with that,” said Burges.

“The people that are here see what’s happening and encourage other people to come,” he said. “The people who have enjoyed it feel really comfortable bringing their friends, family and coworkers.”

When Creekside built on those 34 acres, there wasn’t much around; however, with development plans in what is essentially the last greenfield developable area in Waterloo, the location could turn out to be a boon for the church.

“It’s not really like building a soccer field or baseball field and they’ll come. Maybe it was like that in the 1960s, but I believe it’s based on people,” said Burges. “The church isn’t our land, our buildings or our property. It’s our people connecting to each other and to God projects the growth and the ability to relate to people.”

CREATING A SENSE OF COMMUNITY

While attendance at Sunday mass is an important factor in determining the level of commitment from congregations, churches do offer much more than that.

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, at the corner of Benton Street and the aptly named Church Street, for example, has programs that run through the entire week.

The church has taken a community-first approach when it comes to creating and putting resources into programs.

“We look at the community needs and we find out what we can do to help,” said Mark Weicker, a lifelong member who is on the board of directors.

The church runs a number of programs throughout the week for the marginalized population, including an Out of the Cold-type program as well as a Loaves and Fishes program — where patrons can get a hot, nutritious meal for only $8. That program is done in partnership with Darlise Café on Queen Street.

Weicker made it clear that when it comes to community involvement, it is far from necessary to be a member of the church.

“You don’t need to be a member to volunteer,” said Weicker. “We have lots of stuff that we can be doing; we just need the bodies.”

While there are other places to go for subsidized meals or warmth during the winter, Weicker said what sets St. Matthews apart is the sense of place.

“We offer up a community,” said Weicker, adding that many other places have more of a “transactional” experience, he said.

“I’m not talking bible thumping — 'come on and be saved' kind of stuff, because that’s not us,” said Weicker. “We will pause and take the time and figure out how we can help people.”

While the church, which was established in 1904, is one of the oldest in the region, it’s far from stuck on old philosophies, Weicker added.

“What I like about St. Matthew's is it isn’t tried and true and we have to do it that way. We’re nimble and flexible,” said Weicker. “We’re much more than what you see as a traditional church. We focus on so much more than the Sunday morning.”