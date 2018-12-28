Seventeen-year member of Waterloo Regional Police charged with impaired driving

A Waterloo Regional Police service officer has been charged by the County of Brant OPP with impaired driving after allegedly being caught in Paris on Dec. 23.

Sgt. Jason Bonikowsky, a 17-member of the WRPS, has been charged with Operation While Impaired- Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 plus.

Police responded to the area of Grand River Street North in Paris after receiving a report of a vehicle driving erratically, where they allegedly found Bonikowsky.

Bonikowsky is set to appear in Ontario Provincial Court of Justice in Brantford on Jan. 17, 2019.