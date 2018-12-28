Waterloo warns citizens of phone marketing scam as individuals pose as fire staff

The City of Waterloo has sent out a warning to its citizens regarding a telephone scam that has effected residents.

According to the city's Twitter account, residents are being telephoned by individuals who are posing as Waterloo Rescue Staff, and are seeking donations to a charity.

The city reiterated that these are not employees of Waterloo.

Meanwhile, Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to the tweet, confirming that staff of its department don't seek donations over the phone.