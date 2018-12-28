Waterloo warns citizens of phone marketing scam as individuals pose as fire staff

The City of Waterloo has sent out a warning to its citizens regarding a telephone scam that has effected residents.
According to the city's Twitter account, residents are being telephoned by individuals who are posing as Waterloo Rescue Staff, and are seeking donations to a charity.
The city reiterated that these are not employees of Waterloo.
Meanwhile, Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to the tweet, confirming that staff of its department don't seek donations over the phone.
Please be warned of a telephone marketing scam. The City of Waterloo has learned that residents are being telephoned by individuals posing as Waterloo Fire Rescue staff who are seeking donations to a charity. These individuals are not City of Waterloo employees.
— City of Waterloo (@citywaterloo) December 28, 2018
Thanks to @citywaterloo on this scam. Our staff does not seek donations over the phone. #BeCareful
— Waterloo Fire Rescue (@Waterloo_Fire) December 28, 2018
