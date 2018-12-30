Chicopee to open for season on New Year's Day in Kitchener

Mother Nature hasn't been kind to ski and snowboard enthusiasts so far this winter, but a dose of good news was provided Sunday, as Chicopee announced their slopes will be opening right at the beginning of 2019.

The popular winter attraction in Kitchener will officially be open on Jan. 1st, 2019 at 11 a.m, Chicopee announced on Sunday Dec. 30.

An unusually warm holiday season has caused a couple delays to the opening of the ski resort, but snowmakers have been able to create enough for Tuesday.

In addition to a discounted lift ticket as part of the opening, there will be other offerings for the yar such as snow school, holiday ski & snowboard camps, and private lessons.