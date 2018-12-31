Police look for individual in connection to Sunday morning robbery in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police have released a picture of an individual they're looking to speak to in connection to an alleged robbery on Sunday morning in Kitchener.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Dec. 30, WRPS received report of a robbery that occurred at a convenience store on Victoria Street North.

Police are looking to identify and speak to the individual in the attached photo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or Crime Stoppers.