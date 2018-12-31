SUV leaves road in Kitchener, strikes several parked cars in driveways

Impairment by drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in a series of collisions that occurred on Friday in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

On Dec. 28, a 43-year-old man was operating a Nissan SUV in the area of River Road East and Krug Street when his vehicle left the road and hit several cars parked in driveways, police say.

WRPS added that though the vehicles didn't have anyone in them.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while police continue to investigate the incident.