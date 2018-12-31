21-year-old man arrested in Kitchener for impaired driving following collision in parking lot

News 11:46 AM Kitchener Post

A 21-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving following a collision in a residential parking lot in the early hours of Saturday morning in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they responded to the area of Courtland Avenue at about 1 a.m. after receiving a report of the "disturbance" in the lot. 

As a result, the man was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Operation over 80,  Driving while Prohibited, and Breaching his Recognizance. 

