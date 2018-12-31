Car stolen from Kitchener gas station while owner was paying

A woman was dragged while trying to stop another woman from stealing her car at a gas station on Monday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

The 53-year-old was unsuccessful though as a 23-year-old got away with her car, police say.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., the owner of the car said her vehicle was stolen as she left it unattended while she was paying for gas at a Weber Street East station. She tried to stop the alleged car thief from getting away, but was dragged approximately five metres before letting go.

The woman sustained serious, but non life-threatening injuries, according to police.