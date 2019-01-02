New distracted driving penalties don't apply to drinking coffee, police say

The new distracted driving penalties that took effect Jan. 1 do not apply to actions such as drinking coffee or checking on kids in the back seat, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

According to Sgt. Jason Folz, distracted driving is a broad term that can encompass any behaviour that takes the operator's attention away from operating their vehicle. There are three main types of distraction:

— Visual — taking your eyes off the road;

— Manual — taking your hands off the wheel;