New distracted driving penalties don't apply to drinking coffee, police say

The new distracted driving penalties that took effect Jan. 1 do not apply to actions such as drinking coffee or checking on kids in the back seat, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
According to Sgt. Jason Folz, distracted driving is a broad term that can encompass any behaviour that takes the operator's attention away from operating their vehicle. There are three main types of distraction:
— Visual — taking your eyes off the road;
— Manual — taking your hands off the wheel;
— Cognitive — taking your mind off what you're doing.
Drivers who cause a collision or exhibit very poor driving, directly related to being inattentive (eating, drinking, reading a map or more) could be charged with careless driving.
The fines and demerit points remain unchanged.
What has changed as of 2019, is the penalties for driving with a hand-held wireless communication device (a portion of distracted driving) have increased for motorists in Ontario.
These penalties include:
— fine increases up to $1,000
— three demerit points for a first offence;
— three day licence suspension.
Penalties rise for subsequent convictions.
Novice drivers (G1, G2, M1 or M2) who are convicted of distracted driving will receive the same fines, but will receive longer licence suspensions as opposed to demerit points.
