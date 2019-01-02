36 impaired-related charges laid during Waterloo Regional Police's Festive R.I.D.E. Program

Thirty-six impaired-related charges were laid over the course of a 40-day span of R.I.D.E. programs throughout Waterloo Region, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

WRPS checked 22,889 vehicles while conducting 53 R.I.D.E. programs from Nov. 23, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019 as part of their "Festive" program.

Out of the 36 charges, 13 were Impaired Driving, 21 were Over 80 charges, and two were Refuse Breath Sample Charges.

In addition, 271 Highway Traffic Act charges, 16 Criminal Code charges, and 12 Cannabis Control Act charges were laid, while 31 three-day suspensions were handed out.