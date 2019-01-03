‘People clearly aren’t getting the message’: WRPS nets 36 impaired-related charges with Festive Ride program

A total of 36 impaired-related charges were laid during a two-month span in Waterloo region as part of a province-wide Festive Ride program and the results are concerning to local police.

“Is it disappointing? Of course it is. People clearly aren’t getting the message,” said Staff Sgt. Mike Hinsperger of WRPS.

On top of the 36 impaired related charges, police also issued 31 three-day suspensions, 271 highway traffic act charges, 13 driving while ability impaired, 12 cannabis control act, and 16 criminal code charges. Police had a total of 53 programs throughout the seven cities and townships that make up Waterloo Region. A total of 22,889 vehicles were checked across the region from Nov. 3 to Jan. 1.

With this being the first Festive Ride program since the legalization of marijuana, police found a number of people with cannabis within reach of the driver and cannabis in the possession of people under 19, which led to charges under the cannabis control act.

When it comes to selection of locations, Hinsperger said they look at statistics to find where the trouble areas reside.

“We also look at it with the safety of our officers in mind,” added Hinsperger.

This year’s festive ride program brought officers to not only the cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo, but the townships as well. There were also arrests made in Wilmot Township.

The aim of ride programs are double-edged. They act as a visual deterrent against impaired driving and in many cases, they catch impaired drivers.

While the ultimate goal would be to have zero impaired drivers on the road, ride programs act as an important pinch point to catch those who choose to get behind the wheel while impaired.

“When you look at that from intercepting people who could potentially cause collisions, it’s a success from that standpoint,” said Hinsperger. “Is it a successful ride campaign when you catch people? Yes it is. Should people out there driving vehicles while impaired know better? Yes, they should.”