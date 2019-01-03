Waterloo Region paramedics launch internal investigation

WATERLOO REGION — Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services has launched an internal investigation due to "concerns surrounding the circumstances" of a reported situation about an ambulance response.

No details about the situation were shared by the region, the union that represents local ambulance dispatchers or the province.

Stephen Van Valkenburg, chief of paramedic services, said in a statement: "Paramedic Services is aware of the situation and has concerns surrounding the circumstances.

"We have opened an internal investigation into this matter.

"Because this is an open investigation we are unable to comment about it at this time."

Lucy Morton, a regional vice-president for the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, said only that the situation has come to their attention.

She said the union is looking into the facts of "several events" that have occurred since Cambridge ambulance dispatchers were moved to Hamilton in late December due to a local staffing shortage.

At the time, the union warned that the move could cause a delay in response times because the Hamilton facility was not yet equipped with technology used to locate a caller if the person is unable to tell the dispatcher their location or does not know the location or the call is disconnected.

"That piece isn't there so it takes time," Morton said.

She said there have been situations recently where an ambulance was delayed due to the inability to locate the caller.