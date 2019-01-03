More money for Kitchener’s trees

KITCHENER — The city's trees will get some extra attention in 2019, under a proposal to boost funding for the urban forest.

Concerns about trees are consistently one of the top five issues for residents, so the city is proposing boosting its budget for both tree planting and tree pruning in 2019. Forestry is one of only a handful of areas slated to get any extra funding, beyond inflationary increases.

"We get 1,500 calls a year to our call centre about trees," said parks director Niall Lobley. "We know that trees are super important to our residents."

The city's forest — trees in city parks and on other city property such as libraries and community centres, as well as trees along city streets and trails — has suffered over the last several years, mainly from pests like the emerald ash borer that has forced the city to cut 5,000 ash trees over about five years.

Trees have also been damaged from extreme weather, such as flooding and severe ice and wind storms, leading to a planting backlog of almost 3,000 trees.

The proposed 2019 budget includes an extra $235,000 a year — equivalent to a 0.2 per cent property tax increase — for tree planting and pruning, and for stepped-up inspections of city trees.

The extra money will allow the city to more than double the number of trees it plants, planting about 2,500 trees over the next three years. Even with that extra funding, it will take three to five years to replace trees that have been lost.

The money will also be used to set up systematic tree inspection, so that all of the city's 66,000 trees are regularly inspected, and so that damaged and diseased trees are caught early, reducing liability and cleanup costs after storms. "A tree which is well looked after is much better able to sustain the impacts of an ice storm," Lobley said.

As well, the city will hire a forest technician, for about $110,000 a year, with the existing forestry budget, Lobley said. The staffer could help implement the city's new urban forest strategy, through things like better data about which areas of the city have the least forest cover.

The newly elected council will be considering the 2019 operating budget on Monday, and will approve the final budget — and any proposed funding increases — on Feb. 4.