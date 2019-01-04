Making ice time

Count Barry Taylor among those who recall longer, colder winters.

His ice-making days during childhood in Muskoka consisted of cutting a hole in the ice on Lake Rosseau, wide enough for a 10-gallon pail, then flooding a large patch of grass shovelled free of waist-high snow.

Yet for the past 35 years, Taylor has been maintaining the outdoor community ice rink at McCrae Park in Waterloo, which is relatively easy, he says.

He first volunteered as a 34-year-old parent of two children back in 1984, when he recalls families being on the ice from Christmas through March break.

But that doesn’t happen as much anymore, with temperatures fluctuating above and below the freezing mark more frequently compared to 30 years ago.

“There was a little more consistency to the winter,” recalls Taylor. “We had odd years where it was kinda weird, but it’s getting harder it seems. You get frustrated because you get it going, and the next thing, you get a thaw.”

Aside from the chipping and flooding that's required for regular maintenance, Taylor now rebuilds the ice surface up to four times per season before it succumbs to a “higher sun” on the asphalt playground beneath, usually at some point in February.

But it’s all about the fun, says Taylor, now a grandfather of two, who still resides across the street on Sir Sandford Fleming Drive. He can sometimes see 30 to 40 people out for a skate on weekends.

“I’ve had a lot of great times here,” Taylor said. “It’s a meeting place.

“What’s really gratifying is seeing the little kids learning to skate on it. The hockey players come out too and just like playing outside for fresh air, and they’re usually out with their dads. I think it’s fantastic.”