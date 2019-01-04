Making ice time

Count Barry Taylor among those who recall longer, colder winters.
His ice-making days during childhood in Muskoka consisted of cutting a hole in the ice on Lake Rosseau, wide enough for a 10-gallon pail, then flooding a large patch of grass shovelled free of waist-high snow.
Yet for the past 35 years, Taylor has been maintaining the outdoor community ice rink at McCrae Park in Waterloo, which is relatively easy, he says.
He first volunteered as a 34-year-old parent of two children back in 1984, when he recalls families being on the ice from Christmas through March break.
But that doesn’t happen as much anymore, with temperatures fluctuating above and below the freezing mark more frequently compared to 30 years ago.
“There was a little more consistency to the winter,” recalls Taylor. “We had odd years where it was kinda weird, but it’s getting harder it seems. You get frustrated because you get it going, and the next thing, you get a thaw.”
Aside from the chipping and flooding that's required for regular maintenance, Taylor now rebuilds the ice surface up to four times per season before it succumbs to a “higher sun” on the asphalt playground beneath, usually at some point in February.
But it’s all about the fun, says Taylor, now a grandfather of two, who still resides across the street on Sir Sandford Fleming Drive. He can sometimes see 30 to 40 people out for a skate on weekends.
“I’ve had a lot of great times here,” Taylor said. “It’s a meeting place.
“What’s really gratifying is seeing the little kids learning to skate on it. The hockey players come out too and just like playing outside for fresh air, and they’re usually out with their dads. I think it’s fantastic.”
Yet while the boards are up at McCrae Park, skating is on hold for now, with temperatures expected to reach 6 C on Saturday, and rain in the forecast to start the work week.
Approximately 60 outdoor community rinks in Kitchener and Waterloo are maintained by volunteers like Taylor, who serves as a conveners, with a small circle of helpers.
Ice making is also on hold in the new Vista Hills subdivision as well, where the Autumn Willow Park pad, overseen by convener Shawn Hume, has served as an anchoring point for families of the new subdivision in West Waterloo, which he says isolated to some degree.
Over the past few years, word of mouth engagement has helped provide him with more than sufficient help from nearby residents who want to get involved and create bonds in their new neighbourhood.
“The more, the merrier,” says Julie Legg, Waterloo’s neighbourhood co-ordinator, who said the city typically begins recruiting volunteers for the outdoor rink season in November.
While there usually isn’t a lot of turnover from year to year, there’s still a need for volunteers at some locations.
Those interested in lending a hand or starting a new rink in their neighbourhood can email waterloorinks@waterloo.ca or call 519-886-1177, ext. 27253.
It's a minimum commitment of two hours per week.
