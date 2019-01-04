Taxi driver assaulted by four men in Kitchener Friday morning

A taxi driver suffered minor injuries after being assaulted by four men early Friday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say that the cab was also stolen, but recovered a few blocks way.

At around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, WRPS were called to the scene in the area of St Leger Street and Guelph Street in Kitchener after receiving a report that the taxi driver was assaulted while his vehicle and personal property were stolen.

The driver of the cab was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.