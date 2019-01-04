Stolen transport trucks from GTA recovered in Kitchener

Three stolen transport trucks as well as heavy machinery and truck parts from the Greater Toronto Area were recovered in Kitchener on Wednesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

On the night of New Year's Day, a WRPS officer was at an industrial complex on Howard Place in Kitchener when he located 'suspicious individuals' in a parking lot. As the officer approached, the individuals fled in a dark coloured pick-up truck, and were last seen speeding east on the 401.

Through investigation, the police determined that three transport trucks were stolen from the GTA. A 29-year-old man from Brampton was arrested though at the scene and charged with several offences including Theft of Motor Vehicle and Possession of Stolen Property.

On Jan 2, the WRPS conducted a search warrant at a commercial unit on Howard Place, and recovered the alleged stolen trucks as well as the parts and machinery.