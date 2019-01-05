Virtual reality to help present design for rec centre expansion

People will be able to get their first glance at the design for an expanded Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex, including a new, older adult centre, through the lens of virtual reality (VR).

“For the purpose of the open house, VR will be used so the public can tour a portion of the expansion,” said Mary Cathryn Lorentz, the city’s project co-ordinator.

“Virtual reality is definitely a new tool on the market and something the city was excited about when Parkin Architects Limited proposed the option,” she said.

The two public open houses scheduled Jan. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., will also feature a 3D exterior model, as well as multiple information boards detailing the new spaces.

City staff will be on hand along with architects to unveil the final design and answer any questions the community may have, Lorentz said.

The project, estimated to cost $26.7 million, includes three key components. There is a 22,000-square-foot community pavilion for older adults that will replace the existing Adult Recreation Centre and Wing 404. The design, which will be unveiled Jan. 24, includes a meeting/dining hall, lounge and a games/computer room on the first floor. The second floor, accessible by stairs and elevator, would include a community hall, fitness studio and program room.

According to a press release, the pavilion will be located on the west side of WMRC and linked by bridge to the central fitness core in the main building.

The design was developed to ensure the community takes full advantage of all programming and includes renovation and expansion of the existing alternate needs change room used to access the swimplex.

The overall expansion also includes a 12,000-13,000 square-foot addition on the east side, which will include an activity court/gymnasium, additional lobby space, change rooms, storage and offices. The Hauser Haus banquet hall is being repurposed for additional fitness programming in two exercise studios with a secondary indoor walking concourse.

A report with the final design will come before council for approval this spring. Construction is expected to take two years with the new facilities expected to open in the summer of 2021.