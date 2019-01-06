Kitchener ratepayers face average $103 increase in 2019

KITCHENER — The average Kitchener taxpayer will be facing a $103 jump in utility fees and the city portion of their property taxes, in the city's proposed 2019 budget.

Councillors will consider the draft operating budget at an all-day budget meeting on Monday. It proposes a property tax increase of 2.3 per cent for 2019, about equal to the 2018 inflation rate. Proposed utility increases work out to a 6.5 per cent increase, slightly less than three times the inflation rate.

If approved by council, the combined hit of those increases would mean an extra $103 in 2019: that's $25 more in property taxes for a home assessed at $309,000, $13 more for storm water, $21 more for water and $44 more for sanitary.

The proposed tax increase is about equal to the inflation rate for 2018, though the utility increases are well above that: water rates jump 4.5 per cent, sewage jumps eight per cent and storm water jumps 7.2 per cent.

The above-inflation increases in utilities follow several years of utility rate increases, and are part of a multi-year plan to try and deal with a backlog of repairs to the city's aging infrastructure of pipes and sewers. In 2014, before the utility rates were increased to address the backlog, the average utility bill in Kitchener was $746, compared to a proposed $1,283 in 2019 — a 72 per cent increase in five years.

Davey admits the utility rate hikes are an ongoing challenge, but says the annual increases are not as high as in past years and are set to be lower next year.

"It's a tough one. There's no wiggle room there. I know, because we've looked at it very very closely. This is the lowest amount we can put forward without jeopardizing our responsibility with our water supply."

The yearly rate hikes are making a difference, though, as the city is closing the gap — slowly: the city expects to be caught up on infrastructure repairs by about 2040.

"At least we are catching up a little bit, at the most palatable rate we can, instead of treading water."

The 2019 operating budget is essentially a stand-pat budget that reins in most costs at the rate of inflation, and has no significant new spending.