New Kitchener café invites parents, kids to ‘Play-a-Latte’

Heather Patel saw the opportunity, and she jumped all over it.

The founder of Play-A-Latte Café in the Chicopee Hills area, a mother of two young children, saw there wasn’t a place for both parents and kids in her area — or all of the region, for that matter — and she decided to do something about it.

“We have young kids and didn’t really have a place that was accommodating for both kids and adults in Kitchener,” said Patel.

A year and a half ago, Patel and her husband Ronak decided to go for it. In about a month, the hard work will pay off, as they open the doors at their location at 1601 River Rd. E., in the Chicopee Park Centre Plaza.

The space includes a full-service café with, of course, coffee, as well as sandwiches and other nutritious food. Separated by a glass divider is a large play area for kids that will be a large custom-ordered wooden play structure where kids up to age seven can play while being supervised by their parents.

Heather, Ronak and their two children, Kieran, 5, and Maya, 1, live about five minutes from their selected location. It’s a spot they chose carefully after searching throughout the region. They noticed the Chicopee Hills and Stanley Park areas were void of cafés, as well as places for children to play.

“It was kind of a gap in the community,” Heather said.

On top of the café and play area, Heather has left two large rooms for programming space. They haven’t quite decided the scope of what will be provided, but it allows for space for birthday parties, as well as seminars from experts and support groups.

Heather, who is a social worker, saw it as important to include the community-centred space.

“We have so many ideas,” she said, adding that some of the ideas are new-mom support groups, infant massage, talks about sleep and health-related topics, as well as paint and craft nights.