Five men arrested during Friday drug bust in Kitchener

Five men were arrested on Friday in Kitchener as a result of a drug bust conducted by Waterloo Regional Police.

On Jan. 4, members of the WRPS's Drug & Firearms Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances warrant at home on Joseph Street as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

As a result of the investigation, one ounce of methamphetamine and a quantity of cash were seized. Police say, with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team and Neighbourhood Policing, the five men were arrested without incident.

WRPS says three of the men were jointly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and are being held for a court hearing. The other two men were taken into custody on the strength of outstanding warrants.