Kitchener woman charged after damaging public property, being 'assaultive toward police'

A 24-year-old Kitchener woman was arrested and charged Friday following reports of property damage in Kitchener.

On Friday Jan 4, the woman allegedly damaged the front windshield wiper blades on a Grand River Transit Bus while also damaging a nearby hotel and gas station at the corner of Fairway Road and King Street East. Police say when they tried to arrest her she was "assaultive" towards them.

She has been held in custody for a court hearing, and charged with Mischief Under $5,000 and Assault Police x3.