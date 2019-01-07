Police investigate after alleged inappropriate sexual comments made at Conestoga Mall

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a man allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments towards two young girls at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo on Friday Jan. 4.

The man, who is described as white, 60 years old, and with short grey hair, allegedly made the comments at Zehrs.

He was using a wheelchair with a red flag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8639 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2222-8477.