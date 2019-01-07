Waterloo woman scratches way to $250K

News 10:37 AM Kitchener Post

Sherry Palmer of Waterloo is celebrating after winning a $250,000 top prize with Instant Sonic Multiplier.

Instant Sonic Multiplier is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.83.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7 Days Mini Mart on Phillip Street in Waterloo.

