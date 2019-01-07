Man robs gas station on Victoria Street in Kitchener

News 10:41 AM by Namish Modi Kitchener Post

Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a man in connection to a robbery at a gas station on Sunday evening in Kitchener. 

Police say the man attended the station on Victoria Street North and used a weapon to demand cash and merchandise from the employee. 

The men fled in a black sedan, which was last seen driving northbound on Victoria Street North.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or Crime Stoppers.  

 

 

 

Man robs gas station on Victoria Street in Kitchener

Allegedly stole merchandise and money

News 10:41 AM by Namish Modi Kitchener Post

Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a man in connection to a robbery at a gas station on Sunday evening in Kitchener. 

Police say the man attended the station on Victoria Street North and used a weapon to demand cash and merchandise from the employee. 

The men fled in a black sedan, which was last seen driving northbound on Victoria Street North.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or Crime Stoppers.  

 

 

 

Man robs gas station on Victoria Street in Kitchener

Allegedly stole merchandise and money

News 10:41 AM by Namish Modi Kitchener Post

Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a man in connection to a robbery at a gas station on Sunday evening in Kitchener. 

Police say the man attended the station on Victoria Street North and used a weapon to demand cash and merchandise from the employee. 

The men fled in a black sedan, which was last seen driving northbound on Victoria Street North.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or Crime Stoppers.  

 

 

 