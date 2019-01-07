Man robs gas station on Victoria Street in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a man in connection to a robbery at a gas station on Sunday evening in Kitchener.
Police say the man attended the station on Victoria Street North and used a weapon to demand cash and merchandise from the employee.
The men fled in a black sedan, which was last seen driving northbound on Victoria Street North.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or Crime Stoppers.
