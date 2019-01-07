Two men rob gas station on Victoria Street in Kitchener

News 10:41 AM by Namish Modi Kitchener Post

Two men used a gun to hold up and rob a gas station in Kitchener on Sunday evening, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the men attended the station on Victoria Street North and used the gun to demand cash and merchandise from the employee. 

The men fled in a black sedan, which was last seen driving northbound on Victoria Street North.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or Crime Stoppers.  

 

 

 

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 7, 2019

