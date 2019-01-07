Man faces several charges after a report of 'unwanted person' at business in Waterloo

A 49-year-old man is facing several charges after police received reports of an "unwanted person at a business" on Columbia Street West on Saturday night.

At approximately 8 p.m., police received the report, and when they went to the business and tried to arrest the man, he became "assaultive". Police used a taser.

A police officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital and later released.

The accused man was taken to the hospital as well as a precautionary measure, and was later released.