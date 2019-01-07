Man faces several charges after a report of 'unwanted person' at business in Waterloo

News 11:16 AM Waterloo Chronicle

A 49-year-old man is facing several charges after police received reports of an "unwanted person at a business" on Columbia Street West on Saturday night.

At approximately 8 p.m., police received the report, and when they went to the business and tried to arrest the man, he became "assaultive". Police used a taser. 

A police officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital and later released. 

The accused man was taken to the hospital as well as a precautionary measure, and was later released. 

He was charged with Assault with a Weapon, two counts of Assault Police, Fail to Leave Premises When Directed, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Possession of a Schedule I Substance. 

