Man faces several charges after a report of 'unwanted person' at business in Waterloo

A 49-year-old man is facing several charges after police received reports of an "unwanted person at a business" on Columbia Street West on Saturday night.
At approximately 8 p.m., police received the report, and when they went to the business and tried to arrest the man, he became "assaultive". Police used a taser.
A police officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital and later released.
The accused man was taken to the hospital as well as a precautionary measure, and was later released.
He was charged with Assault with a Weapon, two counts of Assault Police, Fail to Leave Premises When Directed, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Possession of a Schedule I Substance.
