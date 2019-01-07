Car robbed at gunpoint on Chandler Drive in Kitchener

News 03:51 PM Kitchener Post

A 29-year-old man's car was robbed at gunpoint on Monday morning in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

At approximately 8:35 a.m., the beige sedan was stolen in the area of Chandler Drive, and the suspect allegedly had a gun. 

The investigation has been turned over to  WRPS's Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or Crime Stoppers. 

