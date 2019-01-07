Waterloo Warriors football player suspended for marijuana use

Waterloo Warriors defensive back has been suspended for two months after testing positive for marijuana use.

Lucas Merlin, who just finished his fifth season with the Warriors football team, tested positive for the drug after a urine sample, collected on Oct. 27, came back positive.

Although the test was conducted after the legalization of cannabis in Canada, the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport, which administers anti-doping testing for Canada's athletes, still considers it a banned substance.

Merlin's suspension concluded Jan. 2 and during that time, he was not able to participate in any capacity with any sport that falls under the Canadian Anti-Doping Program, including training with teammates.