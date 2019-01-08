MTO expropriates Cambridge land for Hwy. 401 expansion

The Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) is moving forward with an expropriation in Cambridge to acquire the land it needs as part of the next phase of widening Highway 401 through the city.
The ministry is expropriating a strip of land roughly 0.7 acres in size along Highway 401 on the south side of the highway near the Cambridge power centre lands. A notice of application for approval to expropriate land was posted in the Times on Jan. 3.
“The published expropriation notice is for additional land that is required for the next phase of widening of Highway 401 from Hespeler Road easterly to Townline Road. This 0.7-acre area of property has been identified through the design process as needed to support the widening of Highway 401 from six-lanes to 10-lanes, including the associated drainage improvements,” said MTO spokesperson Kersondra Hickey in an email.
Hickey went on to say this is the only expropriation taking place as the ministry has already acquired all the land needed for the project.
Work on expanding Highway 401 between Highway 8 and Hespeler Road to 10 lanes is slated for completion next summer. Meanwhile, preliminary work on rebuilding the Hespeler Road bridges next summer is already underway, and design work on the five-kilometre stretch between Hespeler and Townline roads is taking place.
By late 2021, the 10-lane stretch of Highway 401 from Highway 8 to Townline Road will be completed. The upgraded highway will have four general purpose lanes and one managed lane in each direction, as well as bus bypass shoulders where buses can drive on the shoulder of the road when traffic is congested. Opening the managed lanes in 2022, from Highway 8, easterly to Townline Road, will provide more than eight kilometres of continuous managed lanes in Cambridge.
