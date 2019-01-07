Kitchener council ratifies collective agreements for CUPE 68

Kitchener council has approved three-year collective agreements with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 68.

The agreements cover the period Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2021 and establish terms and conditions for two separate units (civic and mechanics) that represent approximately 250 operations staff and 30 fleet and vehicle service staff.

The agreements take effect immediately and include wage adjustments as follows:

CUPE 68 (Civic)