Losing my religion: How will the future look?

When it comes to why exactly some congregations are dwindling, there are multiple factors.

And while many traditional, older congregations are shrinking, there are a number that are growing and are able to attract younger parishioners.

Brandon Malo, senior pastor at Elevation Church, is used to the untraditional. Starting as a student-centred church at Wilfrid Laurier University by Malo, who dropped out after his second year of business, Elevation has grown organically to include a high percentage of younger people.

After renting space at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex’s Hauser House for nearly a decade, Elevation eventually moved into space at 22 Willow St. in Waterloo, with Trillium Lutheran Church. The two have not amalgamated, but they share space within the building.

For dwindling congregations, amalgamation with another church of the same denomination may be an option, although there has to be give and take from both sides. Elevation had amalgamated with another church, however.

“We realized that a lot of the things our congregations cared about and were passionate about were very similar,” said Malo.

“There were some cultural differences and it was OK, but we talked about everything up front. There were some things that were a bit of a challenge, but nothing dramatic.”

Malo said in the future, he sees the days of the massive church going by the wayside. That doesn’t necessarily mean that all churches will be sold and demolished, but it requires creative solutions, whether it’s sharing space with another church or another tenant.

“We’ll never be in a place to afford to buy a church the way they did about 50 years ago,” said Malo. “That’ll never happen. We’re in a situation now where a lot of younger upstart churches are looking at where we’re going to go.

“That’s the change in mentality. We don’t need something that’s just ours. The idea of a shared space is perfect.”

Even if land was more affordable and Elevation could build, Malo said they likely wouldn’t be interested as a congregation.

“Fifty years ago, that was a primary value. People weren’t mobile, people weren’t moving. Having a … building, that’s was definitive for them,” said Malo. “We have a generous community, but they’re not interested in building a big cache of property. They’re interested in refugee partnerships and things of that nature.”

When it comes to the more traditional denominational churches, Malo said part of the issue is the unwillingness to change.

“People have very deep roots and they poured their decades of serving and all kinds of financial investment, and they’ve put their emotional investment into the way things are done,” said Malo.

Despite the current challenges in worship not only in Waterloo Region, but across the country, Malo said it’s an exciting time.

“It’s a pretty fun time to be a pastor right now. It’s a challenge. Everything’s changing.”