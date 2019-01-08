Kitchener council approves one-year pilot project that allows residents to park on boulevards

City council passed a resolution for a one-year pilot project that permits parking on the paved portion of a boulevard (driveway ramp or apron) in Wards 1-4 and Wards 6-10, from now until March 31, 2019.

“In 2014 council approved parking on the boulevard in Ward 5 which has helped address concerns with limited parking in neighbourhoods,” says Gloria MacNeil, director of bylaw enforcement. “Allowing parking on boulevards during the winter months reduces the number of vehicles parked on roadways which helps our operations crews clear the roads, and keeps pedestrians and cars safe.”

There are some areas where boulevard parking is not applicable as there is not enough space for vehicles to park. The following standards outline where parking on the boulevard can occur:

• Vehicles, if parked parallel to the road, must be facing the direction of travel.