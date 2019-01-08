Man uses weapon to hold up Weber Street convenience store in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after an alleged robbery occurred Monday afternoon at a convenience store on Weber Street West in Kitchener.

Police say at approximately 1:15 p.m., a man entered the store and used a weapon to demand money from the cash register.

The men fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, and was last seen running south on Water Street North, according to police.

They are looking to identify the individual in the attached photos. Anyone with information is asked to contact to Police or Crime Stoppers.