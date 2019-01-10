Signs of the times

“We remain their sign people,” Dowrick said. “We’ve shipped signs for them to the states and out west.”

A solid reputation has led to many other opportunities, such as the rebranding of Piller's — which involves all of the meat producer’s facilities, including those outside Kitchener — as well as signage for LPGA events that have sent crews as far west as Regina, a gig resulting from work done for tournaments here in Waterloo Region.

“We’ve had over 40 per cent growth over last year and a big reason for that is that the transaction size is increasing because we are being awarded bigger contracts with larger-value jobs,” Dowrick noted.

One of Westmount’s largest projects at the moment is the Mississauga Executive Centre that Dowrick described as a 1,200-sign, four-year project.

Bezner also recently purchased an electrical services company, bringing in a master electrician and two journeymen who will enhance the company’s sign-making capabilities and open up opportunities to service signs, lights, parking lots and LED retrofit programs.

Business success is dependent on keeping up with the times, as the hashtag #morethanjustsigns suggests.

In addition to a variety of promotional and stationary materials, Westmount has added laser cutting and engraving to its promotional purveyance, and graphic designers now create websites in addition to business cards and letterhead.

Signs don’t just translate to sales, said Dowrick, who likes to sit down with customers to go over their marketing strategies to give them a leg up.

“Right early in the conversation we like to learn more about the customers and help them,” he said, adding that one common mistake new businesses make is leaving their branding and signage until it's too late.

Signs can’t be made overnight because of the labour involved to create a custom design and the need to attain permits, he noted.

“When we come in and they’re doing a restaurant or building, when we come in and put the sign on, it’s that final bow that gets put on the project that makes everything look good and people get excited because it means they’ve made it — ‘We’re here, we’re in business we’re ready go,’” said Bezner.

He doesn’t see that excitement slowing down any time soon, thinking back to the time when his business encompassed a 1,300-square-foot building – now a Jiffy Lube up the street.

The company will soon outgrow the 6,400-square-foot shop on Weber Street North and will need to move into something more befitting in the 15,000-square-foot range.

“At some point it’s going to have to happen,” Bezner said.

