Change to evening express train frustrates riders

WATERLOO REGION — Overcrowded commuter trains and the change of a Waterloo Region express GO train to an all-stop schedule are signs the provincial government has "dropped the ball" when it comes to transit, according to the NDP.
This follows a change in service to the region that saw the 4:50 p.m. express train out of Toronto bumped nearly 15 minutes later and switched to an all-stops train, as well as a reduction in the number of coach cars on that train from 12 to 10.
"This goes back to a lack of consultation on every front," said Waterloo NDP MPP Catherine Fife. Her party issued a press release Thursday afternoon criticizing the government's changes that have resulted in delays and dangerous overcrowding on trains and at station platforms along the line. Each coach car can hold about 162 people.
Scott Money, media relations adviser for Metrolinx, confirmed the previous 4:50 p.m. express train from Toronto to Kitchener was bumped to 5:02 p.m. and made into an all-stops train, including Georgetown, Acton and Guelph. It's scheduled to arrive in Kitchener at 7:11 p.m.
"It was changed to give options to customers in Mount Pleasant, Georgetown, Acton, Guelph and Kitchener," he said. "To accommodate this, other changes needed to be made, including modifying the number of cars on certain trips and converting trips from express to all-stops."
The number of coaches on that train was also reduced from 12 to 10 due to storage capacity restrictions in Kitchener, Money said.
In mid-December, Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek was in Kitchener to announce changes to local GO service that meant one additional train would leave Kitchener weekday mornings and one additional train would return weekday evenings, starting in early 2019.
A morning trip to Toronto that formerly began at Georgetown GO station now begins at Kitchener station at 5:40 a.m. It also stops in Guelph and Acton, and is scheduled to arrive at Union Station in Toronto at 7:43 a.m.
An evening train that formerly left Union Station at 3:35 p.m. and ended in Georgetown was extended to Waterloo Region, arriving at the Kitchener station at 5:43 p.m. It also makes stops in Acton and Guelph.
The changes came into effect Jan. 7 and were touted as a 25 per cent increase in service that would benefit the region.
But the conversion of the former express evening train into an all-stop train has left commuters frustrated, and the reduction in cars has meant more overcrowding, Fife said.
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown also wrote an open letter to Yurek this week urging him to add more coaches in order to meet demand.
In a written statement to The Record, Yurek said he's directed Metrolinx to resolve the overcrowding issues within the coming weeks.
"The crowding on the trains as a result of our expanded service has proven how much of a demand there is for more service. My caucus colleagues and commuters have raised their concerns over the crowding and I take their concerns very seriously," he said.
In a separate statement, Yurek also said it was "unfortunate that the NDP have chosen to use this as a publicity stunt, rather than work with us for the people of Ontario."
Money said Metrolinx will restore the 12-car service to the 5:02 p.m. train out of Toronto, starting Monday. He couldn't say how GO would accommodate storage for the additional coaches.
Fife said aside from a lack of consultation, GO train service to Kitchener-Waterloo will remain hampered by the government's decision to no longer construct a freight bypass in Brampton that would have freed up much-needed space along the line.
The government has said it will continue working with CN Rail to find space for passenger and freight trains to operate in parallel while avoiding the need to build the bypass, which would have cost more than $2 billion.
The changes to the express service, the reduction in the number of carriages and the elimination of the freight bypass plan was not explicitly stated by the government when the additional train service was announced in December.
"This government has dropped the ball on the Kitchener line, there's no doubt about it," Fife said.
jjackson@therecord.com
WATERLOO REGION — Overcrowded commuter trains and the change of a Waterloo Region express GO train to an all-stop schedule are signs the provincial government has "dropped the ball" when it comes to transit, according to the NDP.
This follows a change in service to the region that saw the 4:50 p.m. express train out of Toronto bumped nearly 15 minutes later and switched to an all-stops train, as well as a reduction in the number of coach cars on that train from 12 to 10.
"This goes back to a lack of consultation on every front," said Waterloo NDP MPP Catherine Fife. Her party issued a press release Thursday afternoon criticizing the government's changes that have resulted in delays and dangerous overcrowding on trains and at station platforms along the line. Each coach car can hold about 162 people.
Scott Money, media relations adviser for Metrolinx, confirmed the previous 4:50 p.m. express train from Toronto to Kitchener was bumped to 5:02 p.m. and made into an all-stops train, including Georgetown, Acton and Guelph. It's scheduled to arrive in Kitchener at 7:11 p.m.
"It was changed to give options to customers in Mount Pleasant, Georgetown, Acton, Guelph and Kitchener," he said. "To accommodate this, other changes needed to be made, including modifying the number of cars on certain trips and converting trips from express to all-stops."
The number of coaches on that train was also reduced from 12 to 10 due to storage capacity restrictions in Kitchener, Money said.
In mid-December, Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek was in Kitchener to announce changes to local GO service that meant one additional train would leave Kitchener weekday mornings and one additional train would return weekday evenings, starting in early 2019.
A morning trip to Toronto that formerly began at Georgetown GO station now begins at Kitchener station at 5:40 a.m. It also stops in Guelph and Acton, and is scheduled to arrive at Union Station in Toronto at 7:43 a.m.
An evening train that formerly left Union Station at 3:35 p.m. and ended in Georgetown was extended to Waterloo Region, arriving at the Kitchener station at 5:43 p.m. It also makes stops in Acton and Guelph.
The changes came into effect Jan. 7 and were touted as a 25 per cent increase in service that would benefit the region.
But the conversion of the former express evening train into an all-stop train has left commuters frustrated, and the reduction in cars has meant more overcrowding, Fife said.
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown also wrote an open letter to Yurek this week urging him to add more coaches in order to meet demand.
In a written statement to The Record, Yurek said he's directed Metrolinx to resolve the overcrowding issues within the coming weeks.
"The crowding on the trains as a result of our expanded service has proven how much of a demand there is for more service. My caucus colleagues and commuters have raised their concerns over the crowding and I take their concerns very seriously," he said.
In a separate statement, Yurek also said it was "unfortunate that the NDP have chosen to use this as a publicity stunt, rather than work with us for the people of Ontario."
Money said Metrolinx will restore the 12-car service to the 5:02 p.m. train out of Toronto, starting Monday. He couldn't say how GO would accommodate storage for the additional coaches.
Fife said aside from a lack of consultation, GO train service to Kitchener-Waterloo will remain hampered by the government's decision to no longer construct a freight bypass in Brampton that would have freed up much-needed space along the line.
The government has said it will continue working with CN Rail to find space for passenger and freight trains to operate in parallel while avoiding the need to build the bypass, which would have cost more than $2 billion.
The changes to the express service, the reduction in the number of carriages and the elimination of the freight bypass plan was not explicitly stated by the government when the additional train service was announced in December.
"This government has dropped the ball on the Kitchener line, there's no doubt about it," Fife said.
jjackson@therecord.com
WATERLOO REGION — Overcrowded commuter trains and the change of a Waterloo Region express GO train to an all-stop schedule are signs the provincial government has "dropped the ball" when it comes to transit, according to the NDP.
This follows a change in service to the region that saw the 4:50 p.m. express train out of Toronto bumped nearly 15 minutes later and switched to an all-stops train, as well as a reduction in the number of coach cars on that train from 12 to 10.
"This goes back to a lack of consultation on every front," said Waterloo NDP MPP Catherine Fife. Her party issued a press release Thursday afternoon criticizing the government's changes that have resulted in delays and dangerous overcrowding on trains and at station platforms along the line. Each coach car can hold about 162 people.
Scott Money, media relations adviser for Metrolinx, confirmed the previous 4:50 p.m. express train from Toronto to Kitchener was bumped to 5:02 p.m. and made into an all-stops train, including Georgetown, Acton and Guelph. It's scheduled to arrive in Kitchener at 7:11 p.m.
"It was changed to give options to customers in Mount Pleasant, Georgetown, Acton, Guelph and Kitchener," he said. "To accommodate this, other changes needed to be made, including modifying the number of cars on certain trips and converting trips from express to all-stops."
The number of coaches on that train was also reduced from 12 to 10 due to storage capacity restrictions in Kitchener, Money said.
In mid-December, Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek was in Kitchener to announce changes to local GO service that meant one additional train would leave Kitchener weekday mornings and one additional train would return weekday evenings, starting in early 2019.
A morning trip to Toronto that formerly began at Georgetown GO station now begins at Kitchener station at 5:40 a.m. It also stops in Guelph and Acton, and is scheduled to arrive at Union Station in Toronto at 7:43 a.m.
An evening train that formerly left Union Station at 3:35 p.m. and ended in Georgetown was extended to Waterloo Region, arriving at the Kitchener station at 5:43 p.m. It also makes stops in Acton and Guelph.
The changes came into effect Jan. 7 and were touted as a 25 per cent increase in service that would benefit the region.
But the conversion of the former express evening train into an all-stop train has left commuters frustrated, and the reduction in cars has meant more overcrowding, Fife said.
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown also wrote an open letter to Yurek this week urging him to add more coaches in order to meet demand.
In a written statement to The Record, Yurek said he's directed Metrolinx to resolve the overcrowding issues within the coming weeks.
"The crowding on the trains as a result of our expanded service has proven how much of a demand there is for more service. My caucus colleagues and commuters have raised their concerns over the crowding and I take their concerns very seriously," he said.
In a separate statement, Yurek also said it was "unfortunate that the NDP have chosen to use this as a publicity stunt, rather than work with us for the people of Ontario."
Money said Metrolinx will restore the 12-car service to the 5:02 p.m. train out of Toronto, starting Monday. He couldn't say how GO would accommodate storage for the additional coaches.
Fife said aside from a lack of consultation, GO train service to Kitchener-Waterloo will remain hampered by the government's decision to no longer construct a freight bypass in Brampton that would have freed up much-needed space along the line.
The government has said it will continue working with CN Rail to find space for passenger and freight trains to operate in parallel while avoiding the need to build the bypass, which would have cost more than $2 billion.
The changes to the express service, the reduction in the number of carriages and the elimination of the freight bypass plan was not explicitly stated by the government when the additional train service was announced in December.
"This government has dropped the ball on the Kitchener line, there's no doubt about it," Fife said.
jjackson@therecord.com