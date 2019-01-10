Change to evening express train frustrates riders

But the conversion of the former express evening train into an all-stop train has left commuters frustrated, and the reduction in cars has meant more overcrowding, Fife said.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown also wrote an open letter to Yurek this week urging him to add more coaches in order to meet demand.

In a written statement to The Record, Yurek said he's directed Metrolinx to resolve the overcrowding issues within the coming weeks.

"The crowding on the trains as a result of our expanded service has proven how much of a demand there is for more service. My caucus colleagues and commuters have raised their concerns over the crowding and I take their concerns very seriously," he said.

In a separate statement, Yurek also said it was "unfortunate that the NDP have chosen to use this as a publicity stunt, rather than work with us for the people of Ontario."

Money said Metrolinx will restore the 12-car service to the 5:02 p.m. train out of Toronto, starting Monday. He couldn't say how GO would accommodate storage for the additional coaches.

Fife said aside from a lack of consultation, GO train service to Kitchener-Waterloo will remain hampered by the government's decision to no longer construct a freight bypass in Brampton that would have freed up much-needed space along the line.

The government has said it will continue working with CN Rail to find space for passenger and freight trains to operate in parallel while avoiding the need to build the bypass, which would have cost more than $2 billion.

The changes to the express service, the reduction in the number of carriages and the elimination of the freight bypass plan was not explicitly stated by the government when the additional train service was announced in December.

"This government has dropped the ball on the Kitchener line, there's no doubt about it," Fife said.

jjackson@therecord.com

